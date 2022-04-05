SEAN TEMBO VISITS TAYALI

This morning l visited President Chilufya Tayali at Ibex Hill Police Station where he is being detained without charge.

Mr Tayali was picked up yesterday at his home around 16hrs by police officers from service headquarters.

They just dumped him in holding cells and they have not gone back ever since.

When in opposition, President Hakainde Hichilema used to condemn police detention of people without charge. We are surprised that he is now in the forefront doing what he condemned.

Such hypocrisy should not be accepted by the Zambian people.

Mr Tayali remains in good spirits