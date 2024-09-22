Sean Tembo would have won a wheelchair ride – opposition MP

Sean would have won a wheelchair ride – opposition MP



NALOLO member of parliament Imanga Wamunyima says had it been during the time political hooliganism was fashionable in Zambia, Sean Tembo would have been clobbered by UPND cadres today.



Tembo, the owner of Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), was today among ecstatic people who attended the Malaila traditional ceremony of the Kunda people in Mambwe district, Eastern Province.



President Hakainde Hichilema spared some time to greet Tembo, who is smarting from an expulsion from a political drama group, United Kwacha Alliance (UKA).



“Nice picture, if only it was those days of the Ama Amelican Commanders, Sean would definitely come back in a wheelchair,” Wamunyima wrote on his Facebook page.



Wamunyima is the only MP under the Highvie Hamududu-led Party of National Unity and Progress (PNUP).



Kalemba September 21, 2024