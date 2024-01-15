SEAN TEMBO WRITES DPP TO PRIVATELY PROSECUTE UPND SECRETARY GENERAL BATUKE IMENDA

He writes:- We delivered a letter to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) seeking permission to undertake a private prosecution of UPND Secretary General Mr. Batuke Imenda for the offense of Hate Speech in the case in which he referred to Archbishop of Lusaka His Grace Dr. Alick Banda as the Lucifer of Zambia. The matter is coming up for plea before Lusaka Magistrate Hon. Chanda on 25th January 2024.

SET 15.01.2024