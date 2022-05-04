Resignation as Vice President of the Patriots for Economic Progress

I would like to announce to the Zambian people and the country at Large that have resigned from my position as Vice President of the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP).I have further resigned from the Party and also retired from active partisan politics.

I would like to thank the Party and all the members for the confidence they showed in me and all opportunities availed to me.This includes my adoption to contest the Kabwata Constituency Parliamentary By-election. My gratitude also goes to all of you who supported my political Journey morally and Finacially.I am also grateful to the media for the platform you provided for me to share my thoughts and ideas.

My passion to contribute to this nation remains strong and I will double my contribution but outside partisan politics.

Thank you and may God bless you all.

Henry Muleya