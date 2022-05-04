Resignation as Vice President of the Patriots for Economic Progress
I would like to announce to the Zambian people and the country at Large that have resigned from my position as Vice President of the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP).I have further resigned from the Party and also retired from active partisan politics.
I would like to thank the Party and all the members for the confidence they showed in me and all opportunities availed to me.This includes my adoption to contest the Kabwata Constituency Parliamentary By-election. My gratitude also goes to all of you who supported my political Journey morally and Finacially.I am also grateful to the media for the platform you provided for me to share my thoughts and ideas.
My passion to contribute to this nation remains strong and I will double my contribution but outside partisan politics.
Thank you and may God bless you all.
Henry Muleya
Oh! They were two? You guy, you new you were just wasting your time in that club. I never even new you were 2 in there
You’re a wise man Sir, it’s no secret that this brief case party was not really going anywhere and it’s probably for the best you focus on other more promising endeavors than being part and parcel of this Zero scoring Party, having a party president like yours must have also been uninspiring considering all he does is offer political comedy commentary laced with bitterness and un-objectiveness, you’re wise man all the best Mr Muleya!
They say better late then never.It is good you
Have realised abit late but better.Try to join
A stronger party and wish you good luck.
Have u noted that he didn’t even mention Sean Tembo’s name once.