SEAN TEMBO’S PETITION AGAINST HH’S FOREIGN TRIPS DISMISSED

By Darius Choonya

The Constitutional Court has dismissed a matter in which Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) President, Sean Tembo, sued Republican President Hakainde Hichilema seeking among other reliefs, a declaration that the President be cited for abuse of authority of office through his undertakings of foreign trips.

The court has dismissed the matter for being frivolous and vexatious.

In this matter, Mr. Tembo claimed that the President’s foreign trips then totaling 49 had gobbled K 2.8 billion with no visible benefits to the nation other than providing a platform for him to engage on a personal tour of the world.

But in delivering judgement on behalf of two other judges, constitutional court judge, Judy Mulongoti, says the court found that Mr. Tembo did not adduce any evidence or details in relation to the President’s alleged foreign trips.

The court also found that Mr. Tembo did not adduce evidence of the needy areas which were neglected by the President at the expense of the foreign trips.