Sean Tembo’s whereabouts remain unknown after officers from the Zambia Police picked him up yesterday

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Morning Family

Why can’t the Police operate within the law?

Family, Let’s pray for Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) President, Mr. Sean EnochTembo, whose whereabouts remain unknown after officers from the Zambia Police picked him up yesterday.

His family and comrades combed police stations in Lusaka and Chilanga and they couldn’t locate him.

Our duty today is to establish where he has been detained.

I don’t understand why the Police can’t be civil and constitutional about such processes!

