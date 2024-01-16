Search continues for US navy SEALs missing near Somalia

The US navy is continuing its search for two navy SEALs who vanished off Somalia’s coast on Thursday night last week.

The navy is using ships and aircraft in the search operation that is under way in the Gulf of Aden.

The SEALs went missing as they attempted to intercept a dhow that was carrying weapons shipment, US defence officials have said.

One of the SEALs fell into the rough night-time waters while boarding the dhow, prompting the second SEAL to jump in after him for a rescue attempt.

Neither of them resurfaced.

The SEALs were part of a naval unit that has been intercepting weapons and other illegal shipments in the region, unrelated to the ongoing operation to protect vessels in the Red Sea from attacks by Yemen’s Houthis rebel group.