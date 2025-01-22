SEARCH INSTITUTED FOR REMAINS OF EXHUMED ALBINO

Southern Province Deputy Commissioner of Police, Moono Namalongo, said a search had been instituted to recover the remains of Sebastian Mwiinga, the albino man who died in 1999, whose grave was exhumed by unknown people.

Namalongo noted that Tiki-Mwiinga village headman in Muyumbwe chiefdom, Stanfold Hamuchilika, reported to the police on 30th December, 2024, that the remains of Mwiinga were exhumed.

In his report, Hamuchilika pointed at Cornwell Sichinungu of Siyaamwi village in the same chiefdom as well as two yet to be named individuals as suspects in the matter.

Information indicated that on 24th December, 2024, one of the family members of the deceased passed through the grave site and observed that it was dug up and open, with the articles he was buried with heaped on the surface.

Namalongo said Sichinungu was suspected by the community based on the fact that he hosted two strange people in the area and was seen with a pick and shovels.

He was summoned to the Council of Headmen and questioned about his movements in the area, to which he responded that he had gone to dig stones and had nothing to do with exhuming the remains of the deceased person.

