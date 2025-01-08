Second born for UPND coming in Kawambwa, declares Pambashe candidate



UPND aspiring candidate for Pambashe Constituency of Kawambwa district Justin Kapema, has declared his determination to secure a historic second victory for the ruling party in Kawambwa district, following in the footsteps of Nason Musonda who became the first party Member of Parliament in the area.





Addressing the media after the nomination process yesterday, Kapema stated that his party was committed to conducting peaceful elections.



“We (UPND) have filed in the nomination in a peaceful manner we have embraced peace we have done it without violence. I can assure my president that a second born in Kawambwa district is coming,” said Kapema.





Kapema also called on the people of Pambashe to exercise their right freely and choose their preferred candidate.



He promised to ensure that everyone benefits from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and increase the farmer support programme if elected into office.





“We will ensure that everyone benefits from the CDF. The people of Pambashe should operate freely and choose me as their best candidate. So far we want to encourage and ask the people of Pambashe that there will be an increase in farmer support programmes. Kawambwa needs to be the food basket of this country because it has water,” stated Kapema.





The UPND achieved its first breakthrough in Kawambwa district when Nason Musonda won the Kawambwa Central seat in a by-election last month following the imprisonment of former PF Member of Parliament (MP) Nickson Chilangwa.





Now, Kapema aims to replicate that success in Pambashe where the seat became vacant after PF’s Ronald Chitotela was convicted of arson.



The by-elections are scheduled to take place on February 6 this year.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 8, 2025