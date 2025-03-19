Second Deputy Speaker Suspends Mpika and Nakonde MPs, Stirring Controversy



The National Assembly’s Second Deputy Speaker, Moses Moyo, has once again found himself at the center of controversy after suspending Mpika Member of Parliament, Francis Robert Kapyanga, and Nakonde MP, Lukas Simumba.





The suspension, which has drawn widespread criticism, came after the two lawmakers insisted that Simumba be allowed to debate the Presidential Speech. They particularly sought to highlight pressing national issues such as youth unemployment and the growing economic hardships faced by citizens.





This decision has sparked outrage, with critics accusing the Speaker of stifling debate and silencing opposition voices. Some political analysts argue that such actions undermine the principles of democracy and free expression within the House.





“Parliament is supposed to be a platform for open debate and discussion of national matters, not a space where dissenting voices are shut down,” one opposition MP remarked.





With economic concerns and unemployment already a hot topic in the country, the suspension of MPs raising these issues is expected to fuel further discussions on the state of democracy and parliamentary conduct in Zambia.