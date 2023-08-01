Second drone strike hit Moscow building in two days

Moscow‘s mayor has reported that a tower has been attacked twice in the past two days.

One of the drones that was used in the attack on Sunday “flew into the same tower at the Moskva City complex.”

Air defence systems shot down a number of more drones.

According to the BBC, the building’s exterior was harmed, but no injuries were recorded.

It was the fourth strike attempt this week and the fifth this month on the capital region.

It appears from surveillance video that the drone impacted the structure at that same moment.

In a video posted early this morning, smoke can also be seen flowing from the skyscraper.

According to Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, “over 150 square metres of glazing was destroyed.”

The Russian military ministry has attributed a supposed “terrorist attack” on Ukraine.

They reported that two further Ukrainian drones had been shot down in other areas of the capital.

The airport at Vnukovo briefly shut down, according to Russian news media.

In a tweet, Volodymyr Zelensky’s advisor Mykhailo Podolyak predicted that as the war entered its 18th month, there would be “more unidentified drones, more collapse, more civil conflicts, and more war” in Russia.

A security officer was hurt in the incident on Sunday after three drones targeted the city.

Two of the others were jammed and crashed in the Moscow City commercial sector, while one was shot down by air defence systems.

Concerns about Moscow’s vulnerability to strikes have increased as Russia’s war in Ukraine enters its 18th month.

Additionally, Ukraine has been charged by Russia with conducting a drone attack on the Kremlin in May.

None of the incidents had a claim of responsibility from Ukraine.

Attacks on Russian territory, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, are a “inevitable, natural, and entirely fair process.”