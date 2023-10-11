Second earthquake strikes Afghanistan in few days

A new strong quake with a magnitude of 6. 3 hit around 05:10 in the morning, local time (00:40 GMT), on Wednesday. It happened 28km (17 miles) north of the city Herat.

Over 100 people were hurt and taken to the hospital, according to health officials.

The bigger effect is still not certain, but a lot of people were sleeping outside because their houses got destroyed on Saturday.

Charitable organizations have reported that there is not enough blankets, food, and other essential items available.

A person who saw what happened in central Herat, where a few houses are still standing, said that she woke up shouting and quickly ran out of her house.

“I was very tired and slept deeply because I hadn’t slept in the days before,” she said to the BBC.

“I have never felt so near to dying,” she said. She explained that she ran without shoes to the edge of the city, where a lot of people have been sleeping in tents since the initial earthquake.

On Saturday morning, an earthquake happened in Zindajan, a rural area that is about 40km away from Herat.

Pictures from the villages show that the houses, which were not strong enough to survive the shaking, have been completely destroyed.

Afghanistan often experiences earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range. This happens because the country is located close to where the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates meet.

“I lost 11 members of my family,” said the person affected by the earthquake.