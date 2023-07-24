Secondary school students beat up teacher for stopping classmate from cheating during exam

A group of senior secondary school students in Ogun State have reportedly beaten a teacher, Kolawole Shonuga, for stopping one of them from cheating during an examination in the school.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Tuesday at Isanbi Comprehensive High School, Ilisan-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, the teacher while invigilating the unified examination for the SS 1 Art class students, caught one 18-year-old Ashimi Adebanjo, cheating and seized his paper.

Dissatisfied with the teacher’s action, the a gang of 10 students after school hours, waylaid the teacher, and beat him up at the school’s gate. The Police from the Remo Division later arrived and arrested the suspects.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Omotola Odutola, confirmed the incident. She said Shonuga had made a formal report on the alleged assault at Remo Police Division.

The State Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, Felix Agbesanwa frowned at the incident and insisted that the students must face the wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent.

He said; “The incident is true and I have been briefed. Our stand is that any student who raises his hand against his teacher should face the wrath of the law.

“There’s no going back on that. No student must raise his hands against the teacher, whether Ogun Teach teachers or permanent teachers, a teacher is a teacher…”

The state government has also condemned the act and vowed that it would not condone acts of indiscipline by learners across the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu said; “I’m using this opportunity to advise parents to talk to their children, they should warn them, because we won’t tolerate any indiscipline from any child. Any student that misbehaves in school will be dealt with appropriately”.