Secret Trump plan outlining ways to take on China leaked to Politico

A secret document is being circulated among President Donald Trump’s aides outlining a plan to revamp foreign aid and reposition the U.S. to take on China, according to a report.

The plan was leaked to Politico, which exclusively revealed the details.

Among the proposals are;

Renaming the U.S. Agency for International Development as the U.S. Agency for International Humanitarian Assistance and drastically cutting back its remit.

Combining the Millennium Challenge Corporation and the U.S. Trade and Development Agency to focus on private-sector funding to foreign development — which it claims would be “a powerful counterweight to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which Beijing has used to gain economic and diplomatic footholds in many countries.”

Giving the State Department control over nearly all “politically oriented” programs, including the promotion of democracy and religious freedom, empowering women and fighting human trafficking.

Legally, some of the decisions listed in the document would require congressional approval, Politico reported.