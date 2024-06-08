SECRETARY TO CABINET ISSUES SEVERAL NEW DIRECTIVES AIMED AT STREAMLINING OPERATIONS IN PUBLIC SERVICE

Secretary to cabinet Patrick Kangwa has issued several new directives aimed at streamlining operations in the public service sector with a view of enhancing efficiency and promote responsible behaviour among Government officials.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Mr Kangwa ordered that to cut costs and foster a culture of austerity, any travel abroad by public service officials including permanent secretaries, should be undertaken in economy class rather than business class.

He says this will significantly reduce unnecessary expenditure and align with Government’s commitment to prudent financial management.

Mr Kangwa has directed that going forward, all government vehicles must be parked by 18:00 hours daily to ensure better management and utilisation of government assets.

Meanwhile, Mr Kangwa has stressed the importance of national unity in recruitments and deployments within the public service and called for fairness and inclusivity, ensuring that the recruitment process reflects the country’s diversity.

Further, Mr Kangwa has ruled out the practice of surrendering officers who error to cabinet office and emphasized that these directives are meant to improve governance, enhance accountability and promote sustainable practices across the public service in line with president Hakainde Hichilema’s vision for the country.