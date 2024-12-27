PRESS STATEMENT



SECRETARY TO CABINET PATRICK KANGWA’S DIRECTIVE IS UNLAWFUL; DISPLAYING THE PRESIDENTIAL PORTRAIT IS VOLUNTARY- Kasonde Mwenda C. EFF-President



27th December 2024





The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), representing the interests of the Zambian people, vehemently condemn the recent directive issued by Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa, dated 23rd December 2024. This directive mandates private businesses and public sector offices to purchase and display the revised Presidential portrait of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema by 1st January 2025.





We categorically state that Mr. Kangwa’s directive is both legally unfounded and economically burdensome. Zambia operates under the rule of law, and there exists no legislation compelling any private or public entity to display the Presidential portrait. This practice is purely customary, intended to inform the public about the nation’s leadership, but it is not mandated by law. Consequently, there are no penalties for failing to display the President’s portrait.





Imposing such a directive equates to an exploitative, unlawful tax, forcing businesses to incur unnecessary expenses. This is particularly egregious given the current economic challenges faced by many small and medium-sized enterprises in Zambia. The government’s focus should be on alleviating poverty and reducing the cost of doing business, not on enforcing non-existent laws that serve as fundraising ventures at the expense of hardworking entrepreneurs.





We urge the ‘New Dawn’ government to redirect its efforts towards reviving our collapsing economy. This can be achieved by eliminating unnecessary costs and bureaucratic hurdles that hinder business operations. The EFF stands with the Zambian people in rejecting this unlawful directive and calls for its immediate retraction.





Wherever we want to go our feet will take us there.



Issued by:



Kasonde Mwenda C

President, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)