SECRETARY TO CABINET URGED TO ENFORCE RESTRICTIONS ON THE USE OF PUBLIC RESOURCES IN THE FORTHCOMING BY-ELECTIONS



By Conrad Mwango



Governance Expert Isaac Mwanza has advised Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa to ensure rules governing the utilization of public resources are enforced, ahead of the Petauke and Pambashe parliamentary by-elections.





Mr. Mwanza tells Phoenix News that the reported abuse of public resources in the just ended Kawambwa Central Parliamentary By-Election by some cabinet ministers is concerning and should not be allowed to continue.





He explains that this reported abuse is due to cabinet office’s failure to enforce rules of the civil service, which also regulate the use of public resources such as motor vehicles during election campaigns.





Mr. Mwanza says he has taken note of the Christian Churches Monitoring Group -CCMG- report which indicated the abuse of public resources in the Kawambwa and that stopping the vice will require strict enforcement of the civil service rules by cabinet office.





He is also concerned with the reported lack of fair play in most by-elections and has called for urgent address of the matter.



