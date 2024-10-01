SECRETARY TO THE TREASURY OPTIMISTIC 2025 NATIONAL BUDGET WILL HELP RESTORE THE ECONOMY



Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa is confident that the 2025 national budget will help restore the economy as it promotes resilience and inclusive growth.



In a keynote address during the KPMG post-budget analysis in Lusaka today, Mr Nkulukusa says the key to building a sustainable economy lies in a collective effort to enhance essential sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, and industry.



Mr Nkulukusa has stressed that by improving the quality of public services, enhancing educational infrastructure, and promoting strategic investments across sectors like manufacturing, mining, agriculture, and energy, lays a strong foundation for economic stability.



Further, Mr Nkulukusa called on private sector players to work with government in rooting out financial related crimes in the public sector.



And speaking during a panel discussion, Bankers Association of Zambia Chief Executive Officer Leonard Mwanza says the fiscal strategies, outlined in the 2025 national budget once implemented will inspire confidence in the market especially that key sectors such as agriculture and SME among other sectors have seen an increase in budgetary allocation.



PN