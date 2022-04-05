Chilufya Tayali

48.Any person who advisedly attempts to effect,that

is to say:

Inciting to mutiny



(a)

to seduce any person serving in the Defence Force or

Zambia Police Force from his duty and allegiance to the President;or

(b)

to incite any such persons to comit an act of mutiny or any traitorus or

mutinous act;or



(c)

to incite any such persons to make or endeavour to make a mutinous

assembly;

is guilty of a felony,and is liable to imprisonment for life.



49.Any person who-

(a)

aids,abets,or is accessory to,any act of mutiny by;or

(b)

incites to sedition or to disobedience to any lawful order given by a superior

officer;

any non-commissioned officer or private of the Defence Force or any member of the

Zambia Police Force,is guilty of a misdemeanour.

This person said that the army were secretly meeting him and he even displayed an original military transmitted message marked confidential. He even warned HH that he was playing with fire and that only people from 3 regions were being promoted in police and army. He should prove that. He said a lot of things. More will come out, let’s wait and see. He knows what he’s doing.