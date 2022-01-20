SECURITY A CONCERN TO INDIAN COMMUNITY IN LUAPULA

MEMBERS of the Indian community living in Luapula Province have engaged Luapula Province Minister Derricky Chilundika over security and safety concerns.

The move follows the murder of Palsana Investments General Manager Pinkesh Patel by unknown criminals in Mansa District on Wednesday last week.

Group Spokesperson Soab Marja complained that Indians in the Province are now living in fear following a spate of attacks purported to be targeted at them.

Mr. Marja who is also Amico General Manager lamented that Indians, especially those living in Mansa have now abandoned their homes to live in a lodge for their own safety.

And Mr. Chilundika who regretted the murder of Mr. Patel assured the investors of continued safety and security as conduct business in Luapula Province.

Mr. Chilundika who was flanked by Provincial Permanent Secretary Mighty Mumba and Luapula Province Police Commanding Officer Sharon Zulu said no Indian or any other investor doing business in Luapula Province should live in fear as it is the government’s duty to protect both its citizens and foreign nationals.

The Minister said he is confident that the Zambia Police will carry out investgations and bring to book the people behind the murder of Mr. Patel.

And Ms Zulu said Police have intensified day and night patrols to combat crime in Mansa District.