SECURITY AGENTS BURST TERRORIST PLOT, REFUGEE OFFICES SEALED OFF



SECURITY agents from the National Command Centre on Monday and yesterday barricaded and confiscated all electronic gadgets from staff members at the Office of the Commissioner for Refugees in Lusaka.



The command centre houses departments under the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security – Zambia Police Service, Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS), Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), Department of Immigration and the National Anti-Terrorism Centre.



The Office of the Commissioner for Refugees is a department in the Ministry of Home Affairs responsible for recognition, protection and control of refugees.



When called for comment regarding the operation, Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary in charge of citizenship, registration, immigration, refugees and archives (CRIAR) Dickson Matembo said: “I wasn’t around. I have not been briefed.”



But sources at the Office of the Commissioner for Refugees told Zambia Daily Mail that officers from the National Anti-Terrorism Centre have been tipped that there is registration of suspected terrorists disguised as refugees.



CREDIT: Zambia Daily Mail