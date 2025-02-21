SECURITY AND TRAFFIC ADVISORY AHEAD OF THE NC’WALA TRADITIONAL CEREMONY



February 21, 2025



The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that adequate security measures have been put in place ahead of the Nc’wala Traditional Ceremony, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow in Chipata.





We urge all motorists traveling from various parts of the country to the ceremony venue to adhere strictly to road traffic regulations. Speeding, reckless driving, and any form of road indiscipline will not be tolerated, as our officers will be on high alert to ensure the safety of all road users.





Furthermore, we advise members of the public attending the ceremony to be security-conscious and remain vigilant. Large gatherings often attract criminal elements who may attempt to take advantage of the situation to commit crimes such as theft and other unlawful activities. We encourage everyone to safeguard their personal belongings and promptly report any suspicious behavior to the nearest police officers or call: 0961269437 or 0953316326 or 077815038.





The Zambia Police Service has deployed sufficient manpower to police this important annual event. Officers will be stationed at key locations to maintain law and order, regulate traffic flow, and respond swiftly to any security concerns.





We call upon all attendees to fully cooperate with police officers and adhere to any directives given, as these instructions are solely aimed at ensuring the safety of everyone and the smooth progression of the ceremony.





Let us all work together to make this year’s Nc’wala Traditional Ceremony a peaceful and memorable event.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER