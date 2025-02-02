Security Firm Offers Help to SANDF After 13 South Africa Peacekeepers Killed

A South African private security company has offered military support to the nation’s defense force following an ambush that killed 13 South African peacekeepers in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo. The offer comes amid escalating diplomatic tensions between South Africa and Rwanda.

The security firm, which requested anonymity, cited concerns over reports that SANDF troops had depleted their ammunition and food supplies during the attack. Defence Minister Angie Motshekga has rejected these claims.

“The South African government has been undermined by this incident,” the security company’s owner said. “We’re prepared to protect our soldiers’ lives in Goma while supporting the SANDF’s mission.”

SANDF officials declined to comment on potential private sector involvement but affirmed their commitment to UN and SADC peacekeeping missions in the region.

The crisis has intensified diplomatic friction between South Africa and Rwanda. Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Wednesday sharply criticized President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration, rejecting South African claims about Rwandan military involvement.

Kagame dismissed South Africa’s characterization of the Rwanda Defence Force as a militia and condemned their intervention as detrimental to East African Community peacekeeping efforts.

South Africa maintains that Rwanda supports the M23 rebel offensive in eastern DRC. Kagame warned that Rwanda would respond if South Africa chose military confrontation over diplomatic solutions.

The hostile exchange reflects long-standing tensions between the nations, traced back to the 2013 killing of Rwandan intelligence chief Patrick Karegeya in Johannesburg.