SECURITY GUARD DETAINED AFTER ASSAULT LEADS TO VICTIM’S DEATH

A 30-year-old Security Guard in Monze is in Police detention after the individual he assaulted with a brick succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old John Phiri of Manungu Compound, with the suspect named as Nevers Kapuma of Harry Mwaanga Compound.

Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Auxensio Daka, noted that on 31st May, 2024 at 22:00 hours, Officers at Monze Police received a report from 38-year-old Gideon Phiri aged that a known person did assault his brother.

Daka says Officers rushed to Monze Mission Hospital where the victim was and found him swollen on the left side of his head, with the condition at the times described as unstable.

He narrates that according to an eyewitness account, the suspect was guarding the house of Boniface Nchimunya in Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula.

Daka explains that while he was on guard duty, he was confronted by four men including the victim, demanding that they wanted to see the owner of the house.

It is believed that the victim and his friends were pursuing the owner of the house to retrieve the money which they had given him to buy a vehicle for them but had not delivered.

When the suspect told them that the owner was not around, the four men allegedly started harassing him, compelling the guard to open the gate for them and allow their vehicle through.

Daka states that once on the premises, they continued making noise, awakening the wife to the owner of the house who came outside and was confronted by the men.

He relays that in the process, the Guard picked a brick and assaulted one of them who sustained a swollen left side of the head and was rushed for medical treatment.

Daka however notes that the victim died on 2nd June, 2024 at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka where he was referred.

