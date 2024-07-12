SECURITY guard fires at his workmates after saying the gun was fake

July 11, 2024 – A security guard working at Simba Beverages in Lusaka has shot and wounded five company workers using a shotgun.

Police investigations indicate that the five, all men, aged between 22 and 27, were asking the guard if his firearm was real or a toy.

It is alleged that the security guard in trying to prove that he was not holding a toy, pointed the gun at the five before firing at them.

They all sustained serious gunshot wounds and were rushed to the University Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

Two are still receiving treatment while three others were attended to and later discharged. They are all reported to be in a stable condition.

The incident happened around 04:00 hours at Simba Beverages in Lusaka’s Chinika area.

Police have detained the 40-year-old security guard identified as Augustine Chisano of Kanyama compound while the shotgun has been kept in safe custody as investigations are still ongoing.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer