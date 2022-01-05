SECURITY GUARD MARRIES A UNIVERSITY LECTURER

A romantic security guard in Uganda brought road traffic to a standstill, when he proposed to his girlfriend in the middle of a busy highway as the police and motorists cheered. According to reports, the woman in question is a University Lecturer in that country.

Its believed a security company providing security to the university had deployed the guard at a single female lecture’s residence to guard her at night for 2 years and that was how the poor guard quizzed her and she will now be the mother to his children. The lecturer has now vowed to sponsor her man (guard) to school.

