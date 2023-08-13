SECURITY GUARD STABS HIS BOSS IN THE BUTTOCKS WITH A KNIFE

A Velma Security Company guard on Friday afternoon knifed his Supervisor in the buttocks and chest after the duo differed as they were preparing a work rota.

Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga tells Byta FM News that Mundia Mundia (28) reported to Makeni Police that he was wounded by his workmate, Joseph Mwanza (27).

“A knife is alleged to have been used in the act and the victim sustained cuts on the buttocks and chest. The two differed as they were preparing their work rota and fought. This occurred on August 11, 2023 around 12:00 hours in Makeni,” reveals Hamoonga.

“Brief facts are that both the victim and suspect are security guards for Velma Security Company situated in Makeni area. However, whilst on duty as they were preparing their duty rota, the victim Mundia Mundia, who is the supervisor, had apportioned a rest day to the suspect, which he did not like.”

Hamoonga states that the suspect picked a knife and stabbed the victim twice on the chest and on the buttocks.

“A Medical report form was issued to the victim to enable him access treatment and examination at Chawama Level One Hospital as he was bleeding heavily,” discloses Hamoonga.

“Officers visited the scene of crime and the suspect was apprehended and detained in Police custody.”

According to Hamoonga, Police are waiting for the signed medical form from the complainant to officially arrest and charge the suspect.