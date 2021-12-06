SECURITY WINGS STILL SEARCHING MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Health permanent Secretary Lackson Kasoka has informed the Public Accounts Committee that security wings are still conducting a search for financial documents in the procurement department of the Ministry of Health.



Professor Kasoka said this when Public Accounts Committee chairperson Warren Mwambazi wondered why he was giving unclear answers from the members of the committee.



The Public Accounts Committee is currently sitting to probe into the 2020 public finance expenditure in the Ministry of Health.

On Friday, a combined team of security wings sealed off the Ministry of Health Headquarters to search for documents in the procurement process.- Diamond TV