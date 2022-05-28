Seductress Iris Kaingu gives police headache

POLICE officers at Kabwata Police Station in Lusaka are scratching their heads in search of the appropriate action to take against anti-clothes Facebook seductress Iris Kaingu.

They have opened an inquiry file in the matter in which the daughter of former Minister of Education Michael Kaingu has been reported for attempting to deprave the morals of innocent Zambian youth.

Yesterday, Iris left Zambian Internet users saucer-eyed when photos and videos of her donning a blue movie-style fishnet dress

that led her nakedness bare for all with Internet bundles to gaze upon her over-eaten gigantic melons with just a black underwear sitting between her and total nudity hit social media.

Disgusted by Iris’ wanton display of first grade indecency, president of the Unemployed youths Association of Zambia David Chishimba awarded himself the unpaying job of reporting her to the police.

But police have not acted just yet.

Instead, they have opened an inquiry file on the matter, according to Zambia Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale.

But while cops are sharing notes on how to deal with her, Iris is saying: “you cannot please everyone so just do what you think is right.”

She took to her Facebook page this morning groaning about how “we support Hollywood everyday but we fail to support home grown”.

Iris is not new to sexually related controversy; in 2012 she was fined K10,000 for filming herself commiting fornication with a fellow student at Zambia Centre Accountancy Studies (ZCAS).

While Iris is admired by a legion of men, others say admiring Iris is like drooling for a peeled banana on a dumpsite.

By Mwiche Nalwimba

Kalemba