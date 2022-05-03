By Scoop Reporter

NIGERIAN prophet Andrew Ejimadu popularly known as Seer 1 has mocked former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo over his arrest saying he warned him about his impeding tumultuous time ahead but that he instead called him names.

Commenting after Mr. Lusambo was arrested today, Seer 1 said Mr. Lusambo is on his way to prison and that this is the beginning of worse things to come for him.

He wrote:

Few months ago, he was a very powerful government minister. He was insulting and calling me all sorts of names.

I told him that he would go down on the street, he will go to prison and from prison to the streets, he joked with my words.

Look at him today. Hon. Bowman Lusambo on his way to the prisons and this is just the beginning of what’s about to come.

There are Prophets to joke with and there are those not to joke with. Prophets have levels.

Kudos to ACC and the police for waking up, that’s what we campaigned and fought for. Let criminals go to where they belong.

Seer1