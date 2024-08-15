SEER 1 REPRIMANDS ZAMBIAN MAN FOR ATTEMPTING DAUGHTER’S SACRIFICE

SEER 1 REPRIMANDS MAN FOR ATTEMPTING DAUGHTER’S SACRIFICE

A Zambian man known only as Mr. Banda reached out to popular self proclaimed Nigerian Prophet Seer 1 to share his struggles with poverty.

Mr Banda expressed his desperation by admitting he had contemplated sacrificing his daughter, Grace Banda, due to his financial challenges.

In response, Seer 1 strongly condemned the man’s intentions.

He publicly shared a screenshot of their conversation, captioning it, “I don’t do money rituals, I don’t sacrifice humans for money, why would you want to sacrifice the baby instead of yourself?

Tekanya Chule.”