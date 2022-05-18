SEER 1 TO HOLD CRUSADE AT NATIONAL HEROES STADIUM IN ZAMBIA 🇿🇲

Seer1 Wrote.

Over 2400 comments and thousands of suggestions in our inboxes suggesting different venues for our October Miracle Crusade in Zambia. This is unbelievable.

I feel loved. I feel at home. I feel appreciated.

Beloved, THE NATIONAL HEROES STADIUM Lusaka Zambia is the venue. We gonna fill it with overflow tents around the stadium.

This crusade is not for everyone, this crusade is for people that are tired of their situations, they have tried everything and failed and now have decided to try the power of God through the DO AS I SAY products.

If your spirit do not allow you to come, please stay home, no one will be forced to come and do not condemn what you do not understand.

I want to do something that I have never done in my entire life in Zambia this time, come and see it with your eyes.

See you in Zambia.

Stay connected for details.

#Seer1