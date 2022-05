Prophet Seer1 writes:



Every successful president is somehow a dictator. You have to create an environment that suits your vision.

His Exellency, the judiciary has proven that they are not sharing the same vision with you.

Just like Paul Kagame of Rwanda, it’s time for you to throw away your gloves and unleash a little bit of dictatorship, believe me, the youths will understand.

You cannot expect someone employed or appointed by Lungu to be loyal to you. It’s a lie.

