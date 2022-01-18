SEER 1 WRITES….

PF was a very good party, a party formed by the poor and for the poor, I was opportuned to sit down with Late President Sata several times and truly speaking, he had a vision for the people especially the poor.

Edgar Lungu was a very good man, he was genuinely humble, we all fought and contributed to his victory because of his humility and with hope that he would carry on from where President Sata stopped.

Everything was going well until the members of MMD and other hijackers took over the president and turned the man to a monster and the party a dem of thieves and criminals.

President HH is second to none, his passion for the people of Zambia is unbelievable, HH is humble not just humble but visionary, he’s a man of his words and mean well for the nation.

However, just like criminals hijacked PF and destroyed it completely, the VULTURES are already flying around UPND and the President to destroy him and the party.

We will not allow that to happen, we shall destroy anyone that want to destroy the vision of President HH. We fought hard for this victory, many people went to jail, some were killed, some were wounded, some lost their marriages and some family members just to achieve this victory.

We are warning all those working with criminals, those frustrating UPND and Zambia youths to desist from doing so.

The respect that I have for the president is the reason why I have not mentioned and attacked you, kindly put your greed aside and serve the people of Zambia, that’s what you were voted for.

Seer1