SEER I SAYS HE WILL NOT ALLOW EMMANUEL MWAMBA TO TAKE OVER SOCIAL MEDIA





For the past few days, PF through Emmanuel Mwamba took the social media space by storm, they practically took charge and pushed everyone to the defense.





The akawawawas should know that social media is ours, we own it, we run it, we control it, it’s our strongest stronghold as the UPND. We have no match here.





No matter how dirty it gets, don’t do politics with sickness or death of even your worst enemies.





We personally know several other illnesses that the former president is suffering from apart from the throat cancer but we have chosen to respect his privacy. The next time Emmanuel Mwamba comes up with such dirty politics, the country will be in a mess.