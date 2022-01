CHIEF MONZE’S VISIT TO NIGERIA SHOULDN’T BE POLITICISED BECAUSE HE’S A TONGA CHIEF

Seer1 married Chief Monze’ s grand daughter.

Seer1 married from Monze west to a beautiful Tonga woman.

Chief Monze is in Nigeria to visit his grand daughter.

Chief Monze like any other private Zambian has every right to visit whoever and wherever he wishes.

Please guide your readers accordingly

Thanks

Kelvin Hambwezya S