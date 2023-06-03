REPORTS: SEKHUKHUNE RELEASE CHIPOLOPOLO NUMBER 1 TOASTER NSABATA!

Nsabata has reportedly left Sekhukhune United after being released.

The Maamba product signed for the South Africa 🇿🇦 Premiership side in August 2021 from ZESCO United.

He established himself as first choice in his debut season and was named among the best three goalkeepers in South Africa for the 2021/2022 campaign.

However, the last campaign the 29-year-old lost his position to 36-year-old Ivory Coast 🇨🇮 international Badra Sangare managing to make only 9 appearances.

At some point in the campaign, Orlando Pirates were rumored to be interested in Nsabata.

I pray another door opens for the goalie who was installed as Chipolopolo number 1 in Avram Grant’s first two matches in charge of the Zambia 🇿🇲 national team against Lesotho 🇱🇸 in the Africa Cup qualifiers.

Nsabata committed a howler as Zambia 🇿🇲 came from behind to defeat Lesotho 🇱🇸 3-1 in Ndola.

But was unflappable as he kept a clean sheet in the reverse 2-0 in South Africa.

The jury is out on whether Nsabata shall keep his place against Ivory Coast 🇨🇮 on June 17 with Power Dynamos goalkeeper Lawrence Mulenga and Nchanga Rangers shot stopper VVictor Chabu providing stiff competition.