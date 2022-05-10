SELECTION OF HEALTH PERSONEL UNDER LUSAKA DISTRICT COMMENCE

A consortium of health officials who will spear ahead the selection of the more than 11, 000 health workers across the country during the 2022 recruitment exercise has been inducted.

The induction, which took place at the Levy Mwanawasa University for Medical Studies was graced by Lusaka Province District Commissioner-DC-Rosa Zulu.

The 116 districts are all expected to provide in excess of 400 health workers with each senior district health official expected to recommend 6 applicants.

Recently, the New Dawn Administration of President Hakainde Hichilema announced an unprecedented and historic recruitment of more than 11, 000 health workers across the country, a move that has elated the general citizenry, following the work freeze imposed on Zambians by the former regime.

Among the delegates are senior health personnel from Lusaka District Health Office-LDHO-Lusaka District Health Directorate-LDHD-Human Resoure Management Office-UTH Children’s Hospital-SHRMO Chainama College of Health Sciences and the Levy Mwanawasa University for Medical Siences, respectively.

And Ms Zulu says she was disheartened that of the 23, 201 received for Lusaka District alone, only a paltry 410 would be absorbed into the health sector.

She has however encouraged the applicants who would not be considered during the on-going phase not to lose heart as they would also be considered later.

Ms Zulu has also sent a strong warning to the officials not to fall the trap of depriving unsuspecting Zambians through asking for bribes, adding that the New Dawn Administration would not shun away from taking punitive measures against those who will be found wanting.

The scrutiny, which commenced yesterday, is expected to run for the next 8 days.

UPND MEDIA TEAM