Self-proclaimed healer found with 24 human skulls in Uganda

A Ugandan man allegedly found with 24 human skulls may have been using them for human sacrifice and could face life in prison, the police have told the BBC.

Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said the suspect, Ddamulira Godfrey, would be charged under the Prevention and Prohibition of Human Sacrifice Act.

Animal remains and skins were also found in Mr Godfrey’s shrine in the suburbs of the capital, Kampala.

Police are still searching Mr Godfrey’s shrine in the hopes of recovering more human remains.

Warning: This story contains a picture that some people may find distressing

“We are charging him first under the Prevention and Prohibition of Human Sacrifice Act, which [prohibits] one being in possession of human body parts and instruments of human sacrifice,” Mr Onyango said.

“If he is found guilty, he will serve life in prison.”

Mr Godfrey claims to be a traditional healer and herbalist. However, the country’s Traditional Healers’ Association has distanced itself from him.

This is not the first time such a shocking discovery has been made in Uganda in recent weeks.

Last month, police recovered 17 human skulls from a shrine in the central district of Mpigi, about 41km (25 miles) from Kampala.

Both discoveries have been linked to human sacrifice for ritual purposes.

Some people in many African countries believe that magic charms made from human body parts will bring them good luck, for example to become rich, or alternatively to curse their enemies.

Noeline Nabukenya An image of military attire, small bones fragments and a bloody skull.

Animal remains and skins were also found in the suspect’s shrine