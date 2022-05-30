SELFISH PEOPLE ARE MAKING IT ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO SALVAGE THE PF, SAYS KAMBWILI

It is increasingly becoming impossible to salvage the PF because of selfish people in the party, says PF Presidential aspirant Chishimba Kambwili.

Reacting to news that the PF will not manage to hold the convention in June, Kambwili says he was aware of the maneuvers to skip the convention and merely appoint someone to takeover.

“We have killed the PF because of selfishness. What they are doing is very undemocratic. At the rate we are going, there will be no PF to talk about. Actually PF may die faster than the other previous ruling parties UNIP and MMD, Kambwili has observed.