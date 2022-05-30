SELFISH PEOPLE ARE MAKING IT ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO SALVAGE THE PF, SAYS KAMBWILI
It is increasingly becoming impossible to salvage the PF because of selfish people in the party, says PF Presidential aspirant Chishimba Kambwili.
Reacting to news that the PF will not manage to hold the convention in June, Kambwili says he was aware of the maneuvers to skip the convention and merely appoint someone to takeover.
“We have killed the PF because of selfishness. What they are doing is very undemocratic. At the rate we are going, there will be no PF to talk about. Actually PF may die faster than the other previous ruling parties UNIP and MMD, Kambwili has observed.
May die or is already dead?
Kambwili, PF is as dead as your political career, PF never had a massage for the Zambian people apart from dishing out illicit money and beating people in to submission of accepting PF as a party, now that the avenue of illicit money is removed and the culture of beating people into submission is now not available, what other avenue can PF use apart from going for self strangulation. Just look at the caliber of those of you that want to take over PF, that alone will tell you that you are finished of course Mundubile is the only glimmer of hope who still poses some presidential material but the rest awe kuwayawayafye.