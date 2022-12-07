Selling Gulfstream moral obligation – Bwalya

The position taken by President Hakainde Hichilema to sell the Gulfstream Jet is aimed at maximising the socio-economic benefits for citizens by ensuring that public resources are redirected to areas of need.

Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says resources to be raised from the sale of the plane will be redirected to critical sectors such as health, education, water and sanitation, as well as responding to the various entrepreneurial needs of women and the youth.

“Let me indicate that it was immoral and an injustice, as well as an assault on the collective welfare of Zambians, for the Edgar Lungu-led administration to use close to US$200 million of debt money plus interest on acquiring the jet