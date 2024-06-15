SELLING POWER OUTSIDE AMIDST DROUGHT, HIGH COST OF LIVING IS LACK OF LEADERSHIP AND LOVE FOR OUR PEOPLE-  Jackson Silavwe

SELLING POWER OUTSIDE AMIDST DROUGHT, HIGH COST OF LIVING IS LACK OF LEADERSHIP AND LOVE FOR OUR PEOPLE

…. No amount of dollars is worth our people’s hunger and suffering.

15th June, 2024

According to President Hichilema’s pronouncement, 6 million Zambians will directly experience hunger this year as a result of the drought.

This is amidst a 16 hours loadshedding, record rise in the cost of living and doing business, high poverty levels in a Country where 5 million plus adults have no jobs.

A bag of mealie meal that was costing K140 in 2021 is now at K380 plus in just under 3 years. Local small and medium businesses are terribly hit with low sales and closing shop.

With such a gloomy economic scenario, why would President Hichilema and his Government continue selling power to our neighbouring countries as stated by the Minister of Energy in Parliament.

President Hichilema and his Government must be placing every MEGAWATT of power at the disposal of Zambians for them to produce more, both in the formal and informal sector.

This is the same appalling attitude displayed by the President and his Minister of Agriculture when we warned them to stop selling the strategic maize reserves to neighbouring Countries.

If Government continues to sell power outside Zambia, the lives of ordinary Zambians will only get harder shutting down the local economy completely. No amount of dollars is worth our people’s hunger and suffering.

I call on President Hichilema to terminate the existing foreign power purchase agreements (PPA’s) owing to force majeure and channel the energy back into the local economy for increased production.

President Hichilema and his Government have an obligation to take care of their own people before any foreign interests or transaction. Nangu kusula abantu bobe teifi mukwai.

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ