SELLING PRESIDENTIAL PLANE WON’T HELP UPND ADDRESS ECONOMIC PROBLEMS

Economic Front Party Chairperson for Information and Media, says the resolve by President Hakainde Hichilema to sell the Gulf-Stream Jet is not the answer to solving the country’s economic challenges.

Fewdays Nsensema says the sale of the Presidential Jet purchased by the Patriotic Front-PF will be a loss to the country, stating that if Hichilema is not interested in using it, future Presidents will.

Nsensema tells Byta FM News that instead of preoccupying himself with selling the Jet, Hichilema must concentrate on sorting out problems in the mining sector by increasing shareholding to Zambians.

He accuses the new administration of wanting to do away or rewrite everything the previous and successive governments did, in the process causing more damage to the country’s economy.

Nsensema says citizens expect Hichilema to build a portfolio of assets for the country and not selling them off.

He advises the President to focus efforts to the Agriculture and Health sector, adding that the Energy sector is also needs attention, with ZESCO wanting to increase tariffs and connection fees abnormally.