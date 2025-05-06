SENANGA MAN ASSAULTS WIFE AFTER BEING CAUGHT CHEATING AT LOCAL LODGE



Senanga



In a shocking incident that has left the community outraged, a man from Senanga has physically assaulted his wife after she caught him cheating with another woman at Unnamed Lodge. The victim, a student nurse at Senanga College, had followed her husband to the lodge, only to discover him enjoying a romantic outing with his girlfriend.





Instead of showing remorse, the man turned violent and attacked his wife for confronting him. The brutal assault has sparked widespread condemnation, with many calling for his immediate arrest and prosecution.





“This man must face the full force of the law. He is not fit to be any woman’s husband,” one resident commented.





Many have described the act as shameful and unbecoming, especially for a grown man who should be setting an example of responsibility and respect. Calls for justice are growing louder across Senanga and beyond, with the public demanding that authorities take swift action.



#JusticeForSenangaWife

Reported by Wagon Media



© Wagon Media