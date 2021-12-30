Senanga police whipped over missing private parts

FAILURE by police in Senanga District to ensure residents woke up each morning with their treasured private parts intact today boiled over into a riot.

A morning which started like any other at Katuya Police Post with police collecting ‘taxes’ from those caught loitering the previous evening quickly turned ugly when the residents descended on the police station.

Armed with traditional weapons like whips made from Hopani tails, the residents whipped the ranks out of the cops.

With no Shapa Wakunguma to karate away the protestors, the constables were at the mercy of the whips as they cried for the Inspector General of Police to rescue them from the heavy York.

After thrashing the cops, the rioters destroyed the only police vehicle available.

Done with the mayhem, the rioters warned police that if any one member of the community again woke up with his tools of reproductive pleasure missing, they will not hesitate to extend the whipping to the highest echelons of the police service.

In confirming the incident, Western Police supremo Fwambo Siame said that police had so far arrested four members of the community over the fracas.

Kalemba December 30, 2021