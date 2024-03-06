Senate Republican leader McConnell endorses Trump despite past clashes

Shortly after Nikki Haley formally quit, the Republican leader in the US Senate Mitch McConnell quickly offered Donald Trump his endorsement.

McConnell had, up until now, withheld his support from any of the Republican candidates.

He and Trump have clashed in the past, including when McConnell said Trump was “morally responsible” for the Capitol riots, and when Trump blamed McConnell for failing to get rid of an Obama-era health insurance programme.

“It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for president of the United States,” McConnell said in a statement to The Washington Post.

It should come as no surprise that as nominee, he will have my support.”

As the longest-serving Senate leader in history, and one of the most powerful Republicans in Washington, the Kentucky senator’s endorsement of Trump should help to unify the party. McConnell will step down as Senate minority leader in November.