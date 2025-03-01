Senator Adam Schiff unloads the cannons on Donald Trump over his   Oval Office confrontation with Zelenskyy

BREAKING: Senator Adam Schiff unloads the cannons on Donald Trump over his “shameful” Oval Office confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, says it was “heartbreaking” and that Congress must act.









“I literally just got off the plane and of course, read all the clips about what just took place in the Oval Office,” said Schiff. “I can’t think of a more shameful display by President of the United States in my lifetime.”



“When I think about all that the Greatest Generation did, the values that it fought for, when I think of what the country has stood for since, how we have defended democracy around the world, how we have come to the aid of our allies and friends, to see that all so shamefully betrayed is just heartbreaking,” he continued.



“What will it take to wake the conscience of this country? Is this now what America is?” asked Schiff.





“We are reduced to some kind of a extortionary protectionist racket where a leader of a country whose citizens have fought and died valiantly standing up to a Kremlin dictator, is so abused where we stand for nothing but using our might to extort the weak or the vulnerable,” he went on.





“Is this where we are right now? Because this is what we witnessed in the Oval Office today,” said Schiff. “Decades of hard work and sacrifice by our parents and grandparents all to be betrayed in such a tawdry fashion.”





“If the President of the United States won’t defend American allies and friends and interests, then the Congress needs to step up and do our damn job,” he concluded.