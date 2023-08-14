Send me as peace offering to Ibrahim Traore, I love him – Cossy Ojiakor to ECOWAS

Actress and singer, Cossy Ojiakor has said that ECOWAS, Nigeria can send her as peace offering to Burkina Faso’s military ruler, Ibrahim Traore.

She said this following the coup happening in some African countries with the recent in Niger Republic where its military junta took over power and sent President Muhammad Bazoum into detention.

In 2022, Captain Ibrahim Traore, 34 became the head of state following the coup that ousted Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba. This would be the second coup that occurred in the country.

Captain Ibrahim Traoré on his part said he acted because his predecessor, who ousted his democratically elected predecessor, failed to address a growing Islamist insurgency.

Ojiakor who took to social media to express her love for Traore, described him as a cute, intelligent and brave man.

She said, “I love this man, Ibrahim Traore. He is so cute, intelligent and brave. Incase Nigeria/ECOWAS want to send a peace offering to him, I am available. I present myself as a peace offering. Will he take me? Africa really has good looking, brave men, tall, dark and handsome.”

The popular actress however slammed the Nigerian politicians for failing to develop the country despite their many promises.

“Nigeria, an oil producing nation does not have a refinery. Our Nigerian men are not that brave. Especially, all those politicians in Nigeria, most of them are just good in girls matter. They have coconut heads. I don’t want to mention names,” Ojiakor said.