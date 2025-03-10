Sending Masebo to Nujoma’s funeral insulting – Changala



By Esther Chisola



Human rights activist Brebner Changala says it is an insult for Zambia to be represented by Lands minister Silver Masebo to the funeral of the late Namibia’s founding president Sam Nujoma.





Last week, late founding president Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s son, Kaweche, said he would want to hear from President Hichilema why he missed the funeral of late Namibian founding president Sam Nujoma, who lived in Zambia’s State House as he was fighting for that country’s Independence.





In an interview with Daily Revelation Friday, Changala backed Kaweche’s sentiments and added that it was important for the President to attend the funeral in recognition of what the late president did for African liberation.





“Sam Nujoma was the last living icon of the Southern Africa liberation movement. It is therefore very important that we should have been represented at the highest level. It was imperative for all intent and purposes that Mr Hakainde Hichilema should have represented Zambia in recognition of Sam Nujoma’s tireless support for independence, freedom and for the dignity of humanity,” he said.



Changala said it had become symbolic in recent months that President Hichilema had detached himself from the league of Southern African Development Community (SADC) and …



