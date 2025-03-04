Senegal anticipates billions of dollars as it launches domestic oil refining for the first time

Senegal has officially begun refining domestically produced oil for the first time, marking a major milestone in the country’s energy sector. The West African nation expects to generate billions of dollars in revenue from this bold move.

Despite being established in 1961, the African Refinery Company (SAR) had previously only processed imported crude. Now, for the first time, it is refining oil extracted from Senegalese fields.

“SAR is proud to announce that it has successfully refined the first crude oil produced in Senegal, the Sangomar,” the company stated, referring to the offshore production site in west-central Senegal.

Following a successful refining process, key fuel products—including heating oil and diesel—are now being transported to storage facilities.

According to SAR, the refinery has processed 650,000 barrels of crude oil since February 8, yielding 90,000 tonnes of refined products such as diesel, kerosene, petrol, and butane gas.

Senegal first began oil production in June at the Sangomar oil field, operated by Australian energy giant Woodside Energy. Additionally, in December, the country became a gas producer, sharing offshore reserves with Mauritania along their maritime border.

While Senegal’s oil and gas industry is still in its early stages, both domestic consumption and export opportunities are expected to drive significant economic transformation. Although production levels remain far below those of major African producers like Nigeria, the country anticipates substantial revenue growth and accelerated industrial development.

